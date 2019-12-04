Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes recently announced the appointment of Angela Folts-Oberle as warden of the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). Folts-Oberle began her career with NDCS as a caseworker in 2001. She has also been a records manager, unit administrator and assistant warden at NCCW.

In addition to Folts-Oberle, two other wardens at NDCS (Todd Wasmer and Rick Cruikshank) have also recently assumed new roles.

“Individually, these wardens have a wealth of diverse corrections experience,” said NDCS Chief of Operations Diane Sabatka-Rine.

“We are proud of the accomplishments demonstrated by this group of wardens and are confident that under their leadership, we will continue to see great progress at those facilities directly impacted by these changes.”

