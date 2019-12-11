Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes recently announced the appointment of Rick Cruikshank as the new warden for the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Prior to this new position, he was the warden at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Cruickshank, who is a Brigade Command Sergeant Major of the Nebraska Army National Guard, returned to NDCS following a deployment that began in 2017. He has 35 years of experience with the agency.

In addition to Cruikshank, two other wardens at NDCS (Todd Wasmer and Angela Folts-Oberle) have also recently assumed new roles.

“Individually, these wardens have a wealth of diverse corrections experience,” said NDCS Chief of Operations Diane Sabatka-Rine.

“We are proud of the accomplishments demonstrated by this group of wardens and are confident that under their leadership, we will continue to see great progress at those facilities directly impacted by these changes.”

