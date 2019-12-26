Heavy-Duty Laminate InteleStation

Once you have made the decision to implement non-contact visitation to streamline the processing of inmate and visitor contact, you will also need to consider how to protect your investment in the expensive video and voice communications equipment that will be installed in your facility. Norix offers the most complete range of secure cabinets designed, engineered and constructed specifically for non-contact visitation.

Laminate InteleStation® cabinets are constructed from heavy-duty 45 lb. density particle board sandwiched between .050” thick heavy-duty high-pressure laminate. Select either an enclosed cabinet with 3/8” polycarbonate protective view screen or an “open style” cabinet suitable for surface mounting your electronic equipment or telephones.

Choose wall-mount or floor mount units, with or without attached seats. Available in one, two or three compartment configurations. Also available with or without fixed seating.

Norix Products

Like this: Like Loading...