Loretta Wells has been appointed as new warden for the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF). Wells comes to the post having most recently served as deputy warden at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Her career started at Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in 1996 as a correctional officer at that same facility. She was promoted to corporal at Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) and then returned to OCC where she served in numerous custody positions.

In 1997, Wells became a unit case worker and later transferred to NCYF to assist in opening that facility. Wells has experience in emergency preparedness and was responsible for providing training and conducting regular audits for the three Omaha facilities. She also has a background in investigation and intelligence gathering. In 2017, Wells was promoted to the position of deputy warden, the position she has held since then.

“Wells brings a significant amount of experience to the position of warden,” noted NCYF Chief of Operations Diane Sabatka-Rine. “She is someone who has constantly sought increased responsibility and management experience. Wells will be a great mentor for the team at NCYF.”

In addition to her work accomplishments, Wells has a bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis on criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Like this: Like Loading...