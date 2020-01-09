Tact Squad 8502 Men’s Security Polo Shirt is an interlock knit shirt that is constructed to keep security personnel cool during warm seasons. It comes in a variety of color combinations with “SECURITY” printed directly on the fabric.

Details include the following:

Fabric: 60% polyester/40% cotton interlock knit

Includes SECURITY lettering on front left chest and back

Available in five color combinations: white with black lettering; gray with black lettering; gold with black lettering; dark navy with gold lettering; and black with white lettering

3 button placket

Knit collar and banded sleeves

Machine washable

Sizes: Small to 6XL

