Security Polo Shirt

Tact Squad 8502 Men’s Security Polo Shirt is an interlock knit shirt that is constructed to keep security personnel cool during warm seasons. It comes in a variety of color combinations with “SECURITY” printed directly on the fabric.

Details include the following:

  • Fabric: 60% polyester/40% cotton interlock knit
  • Includes SECURITY lettering on front left chest and back
  • Available in five color combinations: white with black lettering; gray with black lettering; gold with black lettering; dark navy with gold lettering; and black with white lettering
  • 3 button placket
  • Knit collar and banded sleeves
  • Machine washable
  • Sizes: Small to 6XL

