Security Polo Shirt
Tact Squad 8502 Men’s Security Polo Shirt is an interlock knit shirt that is constructed to keep security personnel cool during warm seasons. It comes in a variety of color combinations with “SECURITY” printed directly on the fabric.
Details include the following:
- Fabric: 60% polyester/40% cotton interlock knit
- Includes SECURITY lettering on front left chest and back
- Available in five color combinations: white with black lettering; gray with black lettering; gold with black lettering; dark navy with gold lettering; and black with white lettering
- 3 button placket
- Knit collar and banded sleeves
- Machine washable
- Sizes: Small to 6XL