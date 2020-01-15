New Virginia Beach Police Precinct Completed

By CN Staff

VIRGINIA, VA—A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in mid-December for Virginia Beach, VA’s new 7,000-square-foot fourth precinct Police Station facility.

According to the Virginia-Pilot Correspondent, the $8.9 million project will replace the existing 28-year-old 6,000-square-foot building that has served Kempsville since 1990. The new one-story brick building, located at 5152 Lobaugh Drive, was built on land adjacent to the existing police station.

This project will provide space for offices, training, storage, and holding and processing, as well as new playground equipment for the Kempsville Neighborhood Park located at the far end of the parking lot.

McKenzie Construction is the general contractor on this project, and RRMM Architects is the architect.

“The men and women of this precinct turned a vision into reality,” said Deputy Chief Patrick Gallagher, in a statement at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, when discussing some of the challenges faced during construction.

Added Mayor Bobby Dyer, “Virginia Beach is the safest city of its size in the nation, and we are a city of heroes.”

SafeWise—an independent online resource that offers safety solutions, information, and recommendations for communities— named Virginia Beach as the safest metro city in the U.S. for 2019.

