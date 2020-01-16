Rock County, Wis., Sheriff Troy Knudson recently promoted Captain Jude Maurer to Commander of the Law Enforcement Services Division.

Maurer attended the Law Enforcement Academy at Madison Area Technical College and was hired as a Deputy Sheriff by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on May 1, 1995, and later served as a Field Training Officer. He was promoted to Sergeant on May 27, 2000, assigned to the Correctional Services Division and then the Patrol Bureau. He was promoted to Lieutenant on July 19, 2008 and assigned to the Support Services Bureau.

He was then promoted to the rank of Captain on January 1, 2009, assigned to the Patrol Bureau. Maurer is Chairman of the Rock County Traffic Safety Commission and a member of the Safe Schools Committee.

He previously served on the Janesville Citizen Board of Review and the 911 Commission and was also the President and Grievance Officer for the Rock County Deputy Sheriff’s Supervisors Association. He has served as a Committee Chair for the Sheriff’s Office National Night Out events.

Maurer received a Master of Science Degree in Management from Cardinal Stritch University in 2010. He also graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Maurer served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years.

Like this: Like Loading...