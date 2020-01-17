In today’s online culture where videos go viral in an instant, officers must capture the truth of a critical event. The intensity of the moment can mean that hitting ‘record’ is an afterthought. Both officers and communities facing confusion and unrest have asked for a solution that turns cameras on reliably, leaving no room for dispute. Capture vital footage without lifting a finger.

This signal sidearm is:

Versatile: Designed to work with the most popular regulation holsters, so no new purchase is needed.

Subtle: Sits seamlessly on your holster. Officers should experience no difference in their range of motion and the feel of their draw.

Connected: Creates an audit report in Evidence.com that logs each time the camera was alerted by Signal Sidearm.

Wireless: Free of wires and cables for maximum officer mobility.

Personal: Assigned-Officer Activation allows an officer’s camera(s) to only be activated by the officer’s Signal Sidearm.

