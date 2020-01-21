Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of retired United States Army Major General Mark Inch as secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inch was previously the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a role he served until 2018. He was the provost marshal general and commanding general of the Criminal Investigation Command and Army Corrections at Headquarters for the Department of the Army, where he served at home and abroad for 36 years.

He was also the principal military advisor to the secretary of the Army and chief of staff of the Army on all policing matters and responsible for developing and executing strategy, policies, plans and programs for the Army’s policing organizations. He held the role of commanding general of the Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435 in Kabul, Afghanistan where he was responsible for Detainee Operations and Rule of Law Development within the Army’s security sector.

Inch received his B.A. in biblical archaeology from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. In 1962. Twenty years later, he received an M.A. in geography from the University of Texas at Austin in 2002. In 2005, Inch received a master’s degree in military art and science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Like this: Like Loading...