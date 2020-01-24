SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Boxer Shorts offer extremely high levels of cut protection to the groin area and especially the femoral artery. Offering reliable and field-tested levels of cut protection from blades, knives and edged weapon, this product will protect you from either blades or broken glass. A cut femoral artery would most likely lead to rapid blood loss, subsequent shock and in the worst-case scenario—death.

This product is suitable for private security professionals; police and law enforcement officers; prison and correctional officers; and homeland security professionals.

Features and benefits include:

Offering comfortable yet effective cut protection to femoral artery and entire groin area

Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)

Made from 100% Cut-Tex® PROHigh Performance Cut Resistant Fabric

Machine washable

