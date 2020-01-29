Deputy Christopher Krahn was recently promoted to Sergeant by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville, Wis., and assigned to the Training Bureau. Krahn was hired as a correctional officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in February 2007, and subsequently hired as a Deputy Sheriff in May 2011. He received a Commendation Award in 2009 and a Sheriff’s Award in 2015. Krahn has worked as the Recreational Safety Deputy since January 2014. He is responsible for the Sheriff’s Office’s DNR Safety Education Program, and also serves on the Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Team. He is the Commander of the Sheriff’s Office Rescue Team, in addition to being an instructor for the Blackhawk Technical College Law Enforcement Academy. Krahn earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in sociology/criminal justice in 2008.

