JonesZylon is introducing a new meal delivery system. The meal tray is a 5-compartment self-stacking tray that seals off each compartment and has underside compartment height to keep food from getting on bottom. The trays are paired with small or large heavy-duty corrections grade carts that fit a surprisingly large number of trays. Long lasting casters. Can add a heat box right away or add one later to convert to a heated cart if you have temperature issues.

A video on the product can be seen here: https://www.joneszylon.com/Media/JonesZylon-ServeSmart-Products.mp4

JonesZylon

