Armor Correctional Health Services has announced that Dr. Ken Hopper, a nationally renowned behavioral and population health specialist with 30 years of experience, has joined their leadership team as chief behavioral integrated health systems officer.

Dr. Hopper’s national roles in healthcare leadership include National Medical Director of Integrated Care at Anthem’s Government Business Division, and Chief Medical Officer/VP of Clinical Innovation at Humana’s Behavioral Division. On the national stage, he has led or co-led early models of integrated care management and medical provider-specific psychotropic use education. He also led the transformation of multiple primary care clinics to the collaborative care model of integrated medical/behavioral care.

Dr. Hopper has written a chapter on Hospital Psychiatry and the Role of Collaborative Care and Other Emerging Models for the Fall 2020 American Psychiatric Association textbook. He is also a member of the National Council for Behavioral Health and is a founding member of the Medical Director Institute.

