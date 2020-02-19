Sergeant Mark Thompson was recently promoted to Captain at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville, Wis., and assigned to the Patrol Bureau. Thompson was hired as a Correctional Officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and served as a Jail Training Officer. He was later hired as a Deputy Sheriff in 2003 and served as a Field Training Officer. Recognized as Deputy of the Year in 2006, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2009 and assigned to the Correctional Services Division, then the Patrol Bureau, and most recently the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Thompson is a member of the SWAT Team, serving as an Entry Team Leader. He is also Handgun Instructor and General Law Enforcement Instructor and was formerly an Emergency Vehicle Operations and Control (EVOC) Instructor and Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) Instructor. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Association of SWAT Personnel, as well as a SIU board member. Thompson received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in 2015 and recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University last June.

