Gregory Offner

Gregory J. Offner, CCM, a Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board member and regular contributor to the publication, has joined Professional Systems Engineering, LLC (PSE) as a senior associate. Founded in 1986, PSE provides planning, engineering, design and construction services for physical and electronic security, fire/life safety, tele/data networks, radio, audio visual, acoustics, and related infrastructure to meet mission critical requirements in all types of detention and justice facilities.

Prior to joining PSE, Offner was a project executive and design and pre-construction services manager at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Moss Construction Management. He will remain a consultant to Moss Construction Management.

