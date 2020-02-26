Slash-Resistant Long Johns
SlashPRO® Slash-Resistant Long Johns provide extremely high levels of cut protection to the entire legs and groin area. Offering reliable and field-tested levels of protection from blades, knives and edged weapon, this product will protect the wearer from blades or broken glass either when facing a knife attacker or during “force entry” operations when broken glass/windows represent a realistic risk.
This product is suitable for the following: Police and Law Enforcement Agencies, Prison and Correctional Services, Homeland Security Agencies and Private Security Companies
Features and Benefits include:
- Offering comfortable yet effective 360 degrees cut protection to several key arteries, blood vessels, muscle and nerves harbored in your legs and groin
- Made from 100% Cut-Tex® PROHigh Performance Cut Resistant Fabric
- Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)
- Machine washable