SlashPRO® Slash-Resistant Long Johns provide extremely high levels of cut protection to the entire legs and groin area. Offering reliable and field-tested levels of protection from blades, knives and edged weapon, this product will protect the wearer from blades or broken glass either when facing a knife attacker or during “force entry” operations when broken glass/windows represent a realistic risk.

This product is suitable for the following: Police and Law Enforcement Agencies, Prison and Correctional Services, Homeland Security Agencies and Private Security Companies

Features and Benefits include:

Offering comfortable yet effective 360 degrees cut protection to several key arteries, blood vessels, muscle and nerves harbored in your legs and groin

Made from 100% Cut-Tex® PROHigh Performance Cut Resistant Fabric

Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)

Machine washable

