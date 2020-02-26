Products 

Slash-Resistant Long Johns

SlashPRO® Slash-Resistant Long Johns provide extremely high levels of cut protection to the entire legs and groin area. Offering reliable and field-tested levels of protection from blades, knives and edged weapon, this product will protect the wearer from blades or broken glass either when facing a knife attacker or during “force entry” operations when broken glass/windows represent a realistic risk.

This product is suitable for the following: Police and Law Enforcement Agencies, Prison and Correctional Services, Homeland Security Agencies and Private Security Companies

Features and Benefits include:

  • Offering comfortable yet effective 360 degrees cut protection to several key arteries, blood vessels, muscle and nerves harbored in your legs and groin
  • Made from 100% Cut-Tex® PROHigh Performance Cut Resistant Fabric
  • Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)
  • Machine washable

