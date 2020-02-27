Ohio Courthouse Renovation Project Nearly Complete

By CN Staff

IRONTON, Ohio—Following a renovation that has lasted two years, the Lawrence County Courthouse renovation project in Ironton is on schedule to be completed soon.

The courthouse is nearly 112 years old, while the newer section of the courthouse is more than 40 years old.

According to a recent article in the Herald-Dispatch, Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the South 4th Street doors are still closed.

“They need to install Americans with Disabilities Act railings. The railings will be installed as quickly as possible.”

The County board hired Cincinnati architectural firm, Perfection Group, to replace the roof and gutters, refurbish the copper, courthouse dome, do masonry work, install a new elevator, and make sidewalk and step repairs along the 4th Street side of the courthouse. Heating and lighting improvements also were part of the renovation project.

The $6.6 million for the project was funded through bonds, and $2.78 million in one-time revenues the county received several years ago.

Holliday said, in a statement, that the county signed a 20-year bond issue to be repaid through casino revenues the county receives. The county is paying approximately $340,000 to pay off the bonds.

Originally built in 1908 for $150,000, the Lawrence County Courthouse is located at 111 South 5th St. in the county seat of Ironton. The building houses the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas and its probate and juvenile divisions.

Featuring Neoclassical style architecture, the courthouse is constructed primarily of cut stone. The grounds feature a replica of the Statue of Liberty and two World War I cannons. A stone courthouse preceded the current courthouse and had survived two fires—in 1857 and 1875— before it was torn down to make way for the current courthouse.

Lawrence County is named in honor of Capt. James Lawrence whose memorable plea, “Don’t give up the ship,” became a naval slogan during the War of 1812.

