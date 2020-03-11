Shannon Swain was recently reappointed superintendent at the Office of Correctional Education at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She served as superintendent at the Office of Correctional Education since 2017 and was deputy superintendent from 2014 to 2017. Swain was a subject matter expert of correctional education at Synergy Correctional Technology Services from 2012 to 2014. She served in several positions at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parolee educational programs, operated by the Contra Costa County Office of Education—from 1989 to 2012—including principal, program manager, project coordinator and teacher. Swain was an assistant program manager at Orange County Youth and Family Services from 1984 to 1989. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

