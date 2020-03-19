ACA to Host March 23 Webinar on Coronavirus

By CN Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—The American Correctional Association (ACA) will host a COVID-19 Update webinar on March 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. The special presentation will be moderated by Harbans Deol, DO, PhD, medical director of health services for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Expert presenters will include a wealth of seasoned correctional industry professionals and accomplished healthcare leading minds. The goal of the webinar is to provide up-to-date information on the prevention and management of coronavirus (COVID-19) for the corrections field; it serves as a follow-up to the ACA’s Coronavirus COVID-19 Corrections webinar that aired on March 10. It is NOT limited to ACA members.

Click here to find out more and register for this important online presentation, which is being sponsored by the Coalition of Correctional Health Authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...