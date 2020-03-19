Axon Body 3 Camera

The Axon Body 3 isn’t just a camera. It is a rugged communications beacon front-and-center on every call. Featuring enhanced low-light performance, reduced motion blur and an LTE connection that enables real-time features like live streaming, Body 3 empowers officers with more support in the moment.

Keep your communities safer and save critical budget by bundling our products and services. The Officer Safety Plan 7+ (OSP7+) provides your agency with next-generation devices and software, delivering seamless integration, budget predictability and automatic upgrades.

For over two decades, Axon has partnered with law enforcement agencies to protect lives. The same commitment to our mission can be used to protect both the lives of staff and inmates in the three branches of corrections – inside institutions, juvenile detention and community supervision – where inmate to staff ratios are poor and potential for violence is high. Axon technology can help reduce those rates while protecting lives.

