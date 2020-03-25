NCCHC Shares Key Expertise on COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO—The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) has recently issued a brief statement along with a gamut of expert resources related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak (below). More information on the pandemic and the organization can be found at www.ncchc.org.

There has never been a more challenging time for us in correctional health care. At NCCHC, we are working hard to provide you with the resources, expertise and education you need to ensure patient care and the safety of your coworkers in the field.

New COVID-19 Resources Online

Find all relevant downloads, links and information you can use in one section of the NCCHC website. Sources include NCCHC experts and supporting organizations, as well as government guidance and nongovernmental organization data.

Study of COVID-19 in Correctional Facilities

NCCHC has teamed up with researchers from Harvard University to quantify the number of cases and to share best practices. The study is open to all jails, prisons and juvenile detention facilities in the United States. If your facility would like to participate, please request the link and password here .

Weekly Webinar for Law Enforcement and Correctional Health Care

NCCHC has teamed up with the Major County Sheriffs of America to present a weekly, practical update to answer your questions and share insights from the front lines. To ensure quality, seats are limited but you’ll be able to listen to the webinar and download the slides every Friday.

COVID-19 Q&A

As we get questions from the field, we are sharing them online to help other facilities. Our hotline for your questions is NCCHC-COVID@ncchc.org . NCCHC Chief Health Officer Brent Gibson receives and responds to these questions directly.

Spring Conference on Correctional Health Care

The Spring Conference will be completely virtual on May 4-5 and online for 90 days. We are still finalizing the details but the program will offer up to 32 hours of continuing education for physicians, nurses, psychologists and CCHPs. Please stay tuned for more information.

As we speak with leaders from correctional facilities around the country, we are impressed with the preparedness and professionalism of our health care and administrative teams. We are honored to support you during this time.

If you have any questions or comments on how we can help, please send them to our hotline

NCCHC-COVID@ncchc.org .

The mission of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care is to improve the quality of health care in jails, prisons and juvenile confinement facilities. NCCHC establishes standards for health services in correctional facilities, operates a voluntary accreditation program for institutions that meet those standards, produces resource publications, conducts educational conferences and offers certification for correctional health professionals.

Like this: Like Loading...