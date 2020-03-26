For more than two decades Torxun has been building, installing and perfecting the QuickFold gate system. Hundreds have been installed and each them has relied on the HeavyHinge. This is the hinge for continuous operation and large and heavy gates. Gates can be damaged and need to be replaced, but the hinges are still in great shape. Torxun has created an innovative design, which allows the removal and replacement of the hinge without grinding away welds.

Feature of the HeavyHinge include the following:

Perfect for folding gates

Proven in heavy use and outdoor vehicle gate applications

Extra quiet

Easy attachment/remove without welding or grinding the hinge with convenient zirc fitting

The HEAVYHINGE comes standard as part of the QuickFold FLEXGUIDE and FLEXARM kits.

Torxun Vehicle Access Technologies

