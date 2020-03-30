It’s time we gave our Personnel the protection they desperately need to stop assaults and stay safe in our Jails and Prisons. That’s why On The Gate, LLC developed the Patented High Security Anti-Splash System.

The Anti-Splash System stops assaults through cell door food ports. It will also:

Reduce cost in overtime to replace injured Staff

Reduce cost for medical treatment for both Staff and inmates

Reduce cost in defending frivolous lawsuits initiated by inmates claiming injuries, rights violations against Staff, Administrators and Municipalities

Reduce cost in expensive investigations of assault incidents

For information and a quote call (718) 730-0058.

On The Gate LLC

