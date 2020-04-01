The CPI/Guardian 1416J inmate property sealer produces a 100% tamper evident package that stops lost property claims before they begin. The property and the inmate’s signature are secured between layers of paper and plastic that are bonded together in front of the arrestee. When handed the property upon release, the property and signature are easily visible and verified. Lost property claims are a thing of the past. The Property Room Expander vacuum packs clothing into a tight package that only needs half the space and traps all the odors.

