NCCHC Spring Conference Shifts to Virtual

By CN Staff

CHICAGO—The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) is bringing the Spring Conference to its attendees this year. Presenting the event—originally slated for Atlanta—in a completely virtual, online format, the group is working closely with its speakers to provide the optimal experience using its conference app platform.

Attendees will have the opportunity to choose educational webinars presented during eight time slots over the course of two days—Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5—including the opportunity to interact with the speakers and ask questions. Virtual attendees will also have access to all recorded sessions through August 4, bringing the expected continuing education hours to 32.

No special equipment or software is needed to attend virtually. Anyone with the ability to view a video on their computer, tablet or smart phone should be all set.

Topics in 2020 include COVID-19, mental health, MAT, medicine, legal, nursing, juvenile and all the other issues correctional health care professionals face. A detailed schedule will be available after April 7.

To support attendance, the NCCHC is offering a 25 percent discount on registration. The updated standard pricing is $325 and the new fee for Academy members/CCHPs is $300—bringing the cost per CE hour to $10.

A current, tentative lists of speakers and their topics can be found here.

