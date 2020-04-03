The Vaughan Chopper Pump is your reliable solution for unmatched reliability in handling severe solids. As a centrifugal pump, the chopper pump has the capabilities to chop all incoming solids as they enter between the cutter bar and the impeller vanes. The smaller solids are easily pumped by the centrifugal action of the impeller. The chopping action not only protects the pump from clogging, but also provides added benefit to downstream components, processes, and the environment. Make clogged pumps a thing of the past, learn more about the Vaughan Chopper Pump at chopperpumps.com.

Vaughan Company

Like this: Like Loading...