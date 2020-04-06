Remote Video Visitation System

Recent events like the COVID-19 Virus outbreak and the need to lock down facilities in order to protect inmates from contagions has renewed interest in Remote Video Visitation Systems. The iWebVisit team directs 100% of our resources and skills towards ensuring a user-friendly, high quality overall video visitation experience. As always, Our priorities are the safety of your staff and inmate population as well as the public at large. iWebVisit Remote Video Visitation is a cost efficient, preventative measure to help ensure the safety of all.

For more information: email sales@iwebvisit.com, or Darrin Hays at (480) 717-8790.

iWebVisit

