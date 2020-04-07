American Jail Association Installs 2020-21 Board

HAGERSTOWN, Md.—Marsha P. Travis, Director of Standards for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Nashville, was sworn in Monday morning as President of the American Jail Association. Moments after being installed by Immediate Past President Elias A. Diggins on a conference call, President Travis issued the oath of office to the 2020-2021 Board of Directors.

President Travis called the non-traditional, swearing-in ceremony an “unusually historical situation” and thanked everyone for their patience and understanding as jails nationwide navigate uncertainty.

The American Jail Association (AJA), headquartered in Hagerstown, is a national, nonprofit organization that supports the professionals who operate U.S. jails. It is the only national association that focuses exclusively on issues specific to the operations of local correctional facilities. The governing body of AJA is the Board of Directors. The Board is the final authority on all matters pertaining to the management of AJA. It sets policies for AJA and relies upon elected officers, staff, and committees to implement or to develop plans to implement those policies.

