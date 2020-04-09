Compact enough to be transported in a light van, the portable stainless steel DrugLoo Ranger has built-in water and waste tanks and is battery powered. It can be easily deployed and used where no water, electrical or waste services are available.

Hands free washing and recovery system similar to that used in the Drugloo Evolution, this unit provides the maximum protection to the operative, while allowing all recovered items to be sterilized prior to recovery. The dimensions are as follows:

Size:1,100 x 500 x 600mm (cover down).

Weight: Empty—60 kg.; Full—100kg.

The DrugLoo Ranger’s automatic sanitizing system treats incoming water to provide maximum protection to operative while sterilizing recovered packages. The unit has its own internal water feed hose that needs to be connected to water supply when filling up the water chambers.

The unit also has its own internal waste feed hose with electrical pump that is deployed when emptying the waste from the unit.

DrugLoo

