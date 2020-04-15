In Memoriam: Buford Goff

By CN Staff

The staff of Correctional News extends it condolences to the friends and family of Buford Goff, an industry legend who passed away April 9 at age 85 following a full life and accomplished career.

Born in Clinton, S.C. to Homer Buford Goff Sr. and Martha Holt Allen Goff on March 4, 1935, Buford graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clemson College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was president of the Class of 1957 and was active in numerous organizations.

Buford earned an officer’s commission in the Army and served his nation as a Signal Corp Specialist at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. Following completion of his military service obligation he obtained a position with Bell Telephone Laboratories (Bell Labs) in Greensboro, N.C. Via the Bell Labs graduate training program, Buford attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a Master of Science Degree.

After his successful tenure with Bell Labs, Buford joined Computer Labs, a newly created company primarily focused on Analog Digital Converter product development for commercial usage outside of military and defense applications. In 1969 an opportunity arose which allowed Buford to return to the Midlands area to launch an engineering firm based in Columbia, S.C., the childhood hometown of he and his wife, Barbara.

Buford Goff & Associates, Inc. provided engineering services on a national level with projects extending internationally as well. Buford was a licensed Professional Engineer registered to practice in 35 states, and he provided a gamut of engineering services in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Telecommunication, and Security Electronic Systems design. Buford retired from the firm after approximately 40 years of dedicated service.

“Buford was a valued professional and personal friend going back to 1974,” Steve Carter of CGL remarked to CN. “He was the first professional I visited within weeks of opening what is now CGL. During more than 40 years working together, my respect grew exponentially for his ability to see security technology not as a collection of disparate parts, but an integrated platform of mechanical, electrical, and human resources. Our collaboration included dozens of domestic and international projects. In my opinion, Buford was the father of integrated security technology in correctional facilities; an affable giant that will be missed but whose professional footprints are there for us to follow.”

Cards may be sent to the family, c/o of Mr. Goff’s daughter, Katherine Lockwood:

14 Fish Haul Road

Columbia, SC 29209

Given the current situation, memorial services and celebration of his life will be postponed until a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ShivesFuneralHome.com

A report from the Greenville News contributed to this article.

Like this: Like Loading...