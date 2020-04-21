Hillary Iserman was recently reappointed Deputy Superintendent of Correctional Education at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation where she has served as deputy superintendent of correctional education since 2017. She was Assistant Chief of Education at the CDRC in 2016, where she served in several positions from 2000 to 2016, including supervisor of correctional education programs, supervisor of academic instruction, and teacher. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

