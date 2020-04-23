ICPA Presents Webinar on Reducing Reoffending

By CN Staff

BEERNEM, Belgium—The International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) announced it will be hosting a May 6 webinar entitled ‘Reducing Reoffending and Enabling Reintegration.’ Hosted by Fergus McNeill, the presentation will begin at 11 a.m. EST and is exclusive to ICPA Staff, Full and Professional individual members.

This talk, which was originally to be presented at the postponed UN Crime Prevention Congress in Kyoto, April 2020, argues that, in order to reduce re-offending, it is crucial to enable reintegration. After briefly reviewing evidence both about ‘what works’ and about desistance from crime and what supports it, Fergus explores the implications for rethinking our approaches to prisons, probation and other services. He concludes with some thoughts about how we might best use research and evaluation to reform criminal justice

Fergus McNeill is Professor of Criminology and Social Work at the University of Glasgow where he works in the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research and in Sociology. Prior to becoming an academic in 1998, Fergus worked for a decade in residential drug rehabilitation and as a criminal justice social worker. His many research projects and publications have examined institutions, cultures and practices of punishment and rehabilitation and their alternatives. Currently, Fergus is working on ‘Distant Voices: Coming Home’ which is a major, multi-partner 3-year Economic and Social Research Council/Arts and Humanities Research Council project exploring re-integration after punishment through creative practices and research methods.

Can’t attend? View the recorded webinar afterwards on the ICPA Rewind Video On-Demand service.

Registration will be approved once membership status is confirmed. If you are not an individual member yet, consider joining the ICPA online at www.icpa.org.

Click here to register for the webinar and find out more.

Like this: Like Loading...