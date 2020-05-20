Willoughby Industries recently introduced its newest heavy-duty wall-mounted bottle filler. The WBF-1SM wall-mounted heavy-duty bottle filling station is perfect for high-abuse areas such as behavioral healthcare hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities where people need access to filtered water.

This bottle filler features:

• Intuitive design with a simple, vandal-resistant pushbutton operation

• Quick, 1-gallon-per-minute fill rate

• Standard heavy-duty 14-gauge type 304 stainless steel construction

• Solid stainless-steel vandal-resistant anti-rotation filler spout

• Compliance to ADA reach height guidelines

• Removable bottom panel

• Promotes the use of environmentally friendly refillable bottles, reducing the use of disposable bottles

Willoughby Industries has been a manufacturer of commercial-grade stainless steel and solid surface plumbing products and accessories since 1947. The company focuses on supplying the commercial, healthcare, recreational, and security industries with products of uncommon quality and durability.

