Electric Scissor Lift
Hy-Brid Lifts recently introduced its HB-1030 Electric Scissor Lift—part of the self-propelled series that have high-lifting capacities, low step-in heights and a lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for a variety of applications.
Key features and specifications of the HB-1030 large work platform include a working height up to 16 feet. At a weight of only 1,275 lbs., this allows the machine to go onto delicate flooring with its non-marking tires and lift 750 lbs. With a one-year parts and labor warranty, and five-year structural warranty, other features include the following:
- 30-inch slide-out deck extension for extra supplies and workspace. The extension is supported mid-rail to eliminate jams.
- Counter-rotating wheels will not cause carpet to buckle, helps protect sensitive floors and prevent surface scuffs on jobsite.
- Low-entry height allows for easy loading of materials and tools onto the platform.
- Extremely lightweight design allows for use on delicate or sensitive surfaces.
- Low-step height and full-swing gate provide easy access to platform and reduce chances of knee and neck strain.
- Unique rail technology provides greater durability and resilience against wear on the jobsite.
- Robust scissor stack requires no greasing and oversized pins reduce scissor sway.
- Large durable platform provides safe and ample working area.
- Built-in tool tray keeps tools and supplies organized and within reach.
- Dual USB port allows users ability to charge mobile devices directly from platform.