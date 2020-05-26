Hy-Brid Lifts recently introduced its HB-1030 Electric Scissor Lift—part of the self-propelled series that have high-lifting capacities, low step-in heights and a lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for a variety of applications.

Key features and specifications of the HB-1030 large work platform include a working height up to 16 feet. At a weight of only 1,275 lbs., this allows the machine to go onto delicate flooring with its non-marking tires and lift 750 lbs. With a one-year parts and labor warranty, and five-year structural warranty, other features include the following:

30-inch slide-out deck extension for extra supplies and workspace. The extension is supported mid-rail to eliminate jams.

Counter-rotating wheels will not cause carpet to buckle, helps protect sensitive floors and prevent surface scuffs on jobsite.

Low-entry height allows for easy loading of materials and tools onto the platform.

Extremely lightweight design allows for use on delicate or sensitive surfaces.

Low-step height and full-swing gate provide easy access to platform and reduce chances of knee and neck strain.

Unique rail technology provides greater durability and resilience against wear on the jobsite.

Robust scissor stack requires no greasing and oversized pins reduce scissor sway.

Large durable platform provides safe and ample working area.

Built-in tool tray keeps tools and supplies organized and within reach.

Dual USB port allows users ability to charge mobile devices directly from platform.

Hy-Brid Lifts

