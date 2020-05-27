Architectural Assessment Approved for Nevada Police Facility

By CN Staff

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Henderson City Council recently approved a contract with the Knit Inc. to develop an architectural needs assessment and building program for a new police station to serve the far west Henderson area and a police training facility.

“West Henderson is the fastest growing portion of our city and is projected to have a population increase of 30,000 residents over the next 20 years,” said City Manager/CEO Richard Derrick in a statement.

“It is essential that we have a police station in far west Henderson to meet the increase in demand for police services and ensure we keep emergency response times as low as possible. Our investment now in public projects like the new police station and training facility will also contribute to the community’s economic recovery by creating jobs that are needed as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Knit Inc. will develop a facility program that will determine the building square footage and estimated construction budget, which will be used to issue a request for proposal for the project design and construction.

“Conducting our own police and correction officer training academy enables us to tailor curriculum to the Henderson Police Department’s best practices, giving recruits a better understanding of what their job will entail and a greater likelihood of success,” explained Chief of Police Thedrick Andres.

“A modern, specialized training facility will also make the department more competitive in attracting the best and the brightest new recruits and provide additional quality law enforcement training for our veteran officers.”

The far west Henderson police station will be Henderson’s fourth police station and first police training facility, home to the Henderson Police Academy that was launched in 2019 using classroom space at the North Police Station.

