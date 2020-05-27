Safe Zone, the industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of the next-generation Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System, recently announced the appointment of industry veteran and former law enforcement officer Brian Stobbe to the position of national director of distribution sales. He is responsible for the development, implementation and management of all distributor channel sales and support programs.

Stobbe—an industry veteran with numerous years of experience working with many of Safe Zone’s distributors—is a former law enforcement officer, firearms instructor, undercover drug investigator and K-9 handler. In addition, he has six plus years of experience working for the U.S. Government training police in Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan.

Stobbe comes to Safe Zone from Vivotek USA, where he held several senior sales leadership positions over the last six years, most recently serving as vertical market sales manager for North America and national sales manager. Prior to Vivotek USA, he was manager of security for AG Processing (part of AGP) from 2010 to 2014. His law enforcement experience includes having served as the chief deputy and patrol sergeant at the Merrick County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Department and the Narcotics Investigator at the Hastings (Nebraska) Police Department.

