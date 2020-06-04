Safety Gloves

One of the most common types of workplace injuries that can keep employees off the job is a hand injury. From severe lacerations to cuts to punctures, accidents like these can be life altering. Hand injuries are also some of the most preventable injuries if personal protection equipment (PPE) is worn consistently and correctly on the job.

Pyramex® Safety’s new line includes both cut-resistant dipped gloves and durable leather gloves. These new dipped gloves are constructed from polyurethane, latex or nitrile and are designed be the safest and most comfortable work gloves available. All new dipped gloves meet ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 cut standards (with ratings from A1-A9 depending on model) as well as CE EN388:2016 (with levels A-F depending on model), which further rates cut.

All new Pyramex dipped gloves are available in sizes small through 2XL, while most of the new leather gloves come in sizes L-XL, with the GL2005K leather available in sizes S-2XL.

