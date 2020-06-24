Paging Speakers

Viking Electronics Inc. has introduced its new the 30AE-70V ceiling speaker for 70-volt and 25-volt paging systems that distributes sound accurately and affordably.

Designed to evenly distribute sound from a 70-volt or 25-volt paging amplifier, the 30AE-70V ceiling speaker mounts into an 8.25 to 10-inch diameter cutout or enclosure, which is neatly concealed by the speaker’s faceplate.

The 30AE-70V has an excellent frequency response for high-quality sound reproduction. Five selectable power taps enable each speaker’s volume to be set to an appropriate level for its location. Each 30AE-70V will handle up to 10 watts of power.

