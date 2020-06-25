Hy-Brid Lifts, an industry leader in high-quality, low-level access equipment, has hired Dave Wanta as director of sales. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the construction and agriculture industries to his role, most recently having worked for Skyjack. In his new role as director of sales, he will be based out of Fort Mill, SC and cover the eastern regions of the U.S. and Canada.

“I’ve always been aware of the Hy-Brid Lifts brand, but have been observing the progress that they have made over the past few years, I am excited to help continue the momentum that they have generated,” said Wanta.

He will provide service and support for Hy-Brid Lifts’ customers, salesmen and sales representative groups, in addition to promoting the company’s the full line of lifts, including the new PS-1930, which offers non-folding rails, LeakGuard™ and other features.