GTL inmate tablets are more than an electronic device—they’re a lifeline. Designed with five distinct elements of layered security and built to withstand the corrections environment, GTL’s tablets have transformed how incarcerated individuals spend their time, how corrections officers handle their jobs, and how family and friends connect with incarcerated loved ones. Tablets offer education (GED prep, life skills, vocational training, law library), rehabilitation (substance abuse recovery, cognitive behavior therapy), communication (phone calls, video visits, messages), and entertainment (music, movies, games).

GTL