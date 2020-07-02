Bite-Resistant Clothing
BitePRO® Bite Resistant Clothing offers protection from human bites and is made out of high-performance fabric Cut-Tex® PRO. Numerous organizations worldwide have been provided with BitePRO® bite resistant clothing that helps to prevent human teeth penetrating the other person’s skin—and subsequently eliminates the risk of infection and cross contamination following a human bite.
Protection from human bites are important for numerous reasons:
- A skin break increases the risk of infection and makes it necessary to be sure tetanus shots are up to date.
- A skin break is often obvious but can be tough to tell in some cases.
- Anything that looks like the top layer of skin has come off should be considered a skin break.
- Wound infection occurs in 9% to 50% of human bites.
- Risk of severe infection is particularly high in bite injuries.