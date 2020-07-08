New Police Station Opens in Missouri

By Lisa Kopochinski

JACKSON, Mo.—A ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony will be held on July 17 for the new Jackson Police Station in Jackson.

Located at 202 West Jackson Blvd., the nearly $6.5 million project was completed in May and police department staff have moved into the new building.

The new headquarters will provide officers will have more space to operate. At 18,000 square feet, this building is nearly three times larger than the previous space and is a state-of-the-art facility. The design-build team on this impressive project is Penzel Construction Co. and TreanorHL Architects.

Key features of the new police headquarters include modern systems designed to maximize department efficiencies, including security systems designed to control access to sensitive functions within the building and surrounding area.

There is also a community/training room that will double as a storm shelter. Areas within the building will include administration, booking, detention, investigations, patrol, property/evidence, staff support and public.

“I want citizens to know that their police department, public safety operation with this new building is extremely enhanced. It’s better than it’s ever been,” said Police Chief James Humphreys, in a statement.

He said the costliest changes were with the building’s plans.

“We no longer have our dispatch center here, which saved us about $1 million to consolidate with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.”

Chief Humphreys is especially happy about the enhanced security in the new facility.

“Unlike our old building, sometimes we had to bring prisoners by citizens in the building, and that just is not a good practice. You don’t have to worry about that here now.”