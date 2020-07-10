Wall Mount Fixtures

Kenall Manufacturing has introduced a series of four Mighty Mac® correctional luminaires that are virtually impenetrable, with no access points of any kind. Created specifically to keep staff and inmates safe, these luminaires are impervious to vandalism and contraband concealment. Now this series is expanding to include two new wall-mount luminaires; the dual-aperture Mighty Mac® WCBU and the single-aperture WCBHS.

This fixture design eliminates the door, replacing it with a heavy-duty housing manufactured from a single piece of steel, preventing entry once the light fixture is installed. Long-life LEDs provide years of service-free illumination. Lenses are made of the toughest materials available and kept in place with a special bracket system fastened to the housing with through-studs. The entire fixture is secured to the wall or ceiling surface with six high-security bolts.

These unique Mighty Mac luminaires smaller housing is optimized for cells, making them less intrusive. The first of their kind, these new fixtures introduce an unprecedented level of security for both staff and inmates.