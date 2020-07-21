Oklahoma Unveils New Public Safety Center

By CN Staff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla.—A new $10.7 million public safety center that brings police, fire, court, and emergency services together in one location is now open in Sand Springs.

The Billy A. Hall Safety Center—named for a local Vietnam war hero—is set on a 10-acre, former brownfield site at the edge of downtown. The new location is anticipated to anchor future mixed-use development while also providing easier access for citizens and more efficient operations for municipal functions.

The new center provides nearly 40,000 square feet of space on a single level, replacing a century-old municipal building and an outdated, undersized fire station. The facility significantly improves police operations with individual holding cells, two general population jail cells, interview rooms, offices, briefing room, armory, and secure evidence processing area.

Court facilities now provide secure access for judges and staff, with expanded space for public queuing and conferences. The courtroom doubles as a community meeting and training space, with flexible furnishings and technology that support multiple configurations.

The new fire department headquarters provides four pull-through apparatus bays and three additional bays that allow ample space for vehicles and equipment, a decontamination room in the apparatus bay, upgraded living quarters, and a new outdoor training pad.

City administrators credit the co-location of services with creating greater efficiencies across departments while also saving on facility costs. The “wagon wheel” floorplan places the courtroom at the hub with other services radiating outward in three light-filled wings. The courtroom area is constructed of conventional framing, with hardened areas to withstand severe weather. The three wings feature pre-engineered building components that complement the industrial history of the site and the community, while simplifying construction and reducing costs.

Dewberry provided architecture, interior design, structural engineering, civil engineering, and technology consulting services. Additional design team consultants included HP Engineering for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering and Howell & Vancuren for landscape architecture. Crossland served as the construction manager.