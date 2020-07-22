New Texas Jail Makes Debut

By Lisa Kopochinski

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The new $70 million jail at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is now complete and inmates have been moved into the 20,000-square-foot facility.

This move from the former Tom Green County Jail at 122 W. Harris in San Angelo follows a five-year building construction project at 4382 North U.S.277.

The new facility can now house 552 inmates—an increase of 53 inmates from the previous facility. White Construction of Austin is the Construction Manager at Risk for the project. The architects on this project include Kinney and Franke Architects AIA and Burns Architecture.

The new jail has been a long project and will mark the end of an era for the Tom Green County Jail. The old jail—which opened in 1977—has been remodeled at least twice in its history at its current location on the corner of Harris Ave. and Irving St. across the street from the Courthouse.

Visitation at the new jail is contingent on orders from Governor Abbott regarding COVID-19. Video visitation is in the process of being set up and is expected to be up and running in the next few days. Inmates are able to make calls from within the facility.