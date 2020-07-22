The efficient design of the Transport Kit allows handcuffs to remain safely in place while the transport system is applied, adjusted or removed to prepare an inmate for transport, booking or court. The belt version is ideal for applications such as aviation security, where weight is a consideration, or courtroom use, where the noise of a chain might be undesirable.

The belt version of the Transport Kit is a compact restraint system that maximizes control during transport. It features a tough, cut-resistant, seatbelt-grade web belt, with a tongue that slides through a purpose-specific channel in our revolutionary Rigid Ultra Cuff wrist restraints. A high-security, proprietary lock fastens to the tongue instantly, without the key inserted—another important safety feature.

The key—which engages a cylinder lock with nearly 2,200 possible unique keyway configurations—is only used to remove the system. A heavy-duty button and series of reinforced holes are used to safely secure any unused length behind the subject. The Transport Kit is fast and easy to apply and available with or without Ultra Cuffs and includes the belt, auto-engaging lock, two-cylinder keys, and zippered ballistic storage case.

