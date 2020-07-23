Nicole Hopkins has joined Dewberry as a business development manager located in the Tulsa, Oklahoma office. She will work primarily with the architecture practice, specializing in justice, health care, education and community projects in the federal, state and local markets.

Hopkins was named a National Emerging Leader in 2019 by the Accounting & Finance Women’s Alliance, where she also serves as the national council chair for young professionals across the country. Locally, she is the president of the Tulsa Accounting & Finance Women’s Alliance; a director and board governance committee member at the Tulsa Ballet; an active member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services; a long-term volunteer at the Zone Academy; and an executive committee board member at the Greater Tulsa Home Builder’s Association.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to our team,” said Dewberry Principal and Business Unit Manager Bruce Henley. “Her background in community and business development is a wonderful asset to our organization, and we’re excited to have her expertise and knowledge of Tulsa to assist us in better serving our community.”

Hopkins earned a bachelor’s degree in international community development from Oral Roberts University in 2015. Four years later in 2019, she was selected as one of Oklahoma’s NextGen Under 30 award recipients.