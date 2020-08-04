Kenall’s Mighty Mac™ correctional lighting series is available in a choice of housing styles and lens materials to deliver best-in-industry safety and security, illumination, and energy efficiency.

This versatile family of luminaires also allows the specifier to tailor fixtures to different security levels and local requirements, and are the preferred solutions for:

Prison cells

Corridors

Sally ports

Dayrooms

Catwalks

Cafeterias

Washrooms

Behavioral health

Recreation areas

Building exteriors

Headquartered in Kenosha, Wisc., Kenall provides intelligent lighting solutions for challenging environments. The company’s manufacturing facility is vertically integrated with fabrication and finishing departments and a certified UL Test Lab. A full circuit board design, testing, and assembly facility is also located within the complex.

