Pennsylvania Court Facility Project Forges Ahead

By Lisa Kopochinski

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.—Work continues on Franklin County’s approximately $60 million court facility improvement project, with the goal of completing it on time and on budget.

The new administration building is scheduled for completion this October, while the new judicial center and historic courthouse renovation is scheduled for an August 2021 completion.

“Things are going very well. We are making great strides toward achieving our goals of increased efficiencies and security for visitors and employees through our facilities project,” said County Administrator Carrie Gray, in a statement.

“The project managers report the local contractors are providing quality workmanship and we are tracking less than 2% for change orders.”

The court facility improvement project includes the following:

a new 108,113-square-foot office structure built along North Main Street in Chambersburg;

minor renovations to the historic 1865 courthouse;

renovations to the courthouse annex;

new administrative annex on North Second Street;

construction of an archive building on North Second Street.

The historic courthouse will be home to the offices of the public defender and the juvenile masters in addition to providing a complete preservation and modernization effort for the historic courtroom. The courthouse annex will house the offices of the magisterial district judge, adult probation, juvenile probation, domestic relations, and the district attorney.

The offices of the register and recorder and the county commission will reside in the new administrative annex. A historic firehouse renovated several years ago will continue to serve as the locale of the divorce masters.

Once complete, administrative offices and court-related offices will be co-located for improved operational efficiency. The buildings will have enhanced security as well as adequate space for growing demand.

“We are working with a great team of contractors and subcontractors, and it’s great that a lot of them are local to Franklin County,” added Commissioner Dave Keller. “They’re doing a great job working together to keep the project on time and on budget, and to keep change orders to a very small number.”

West Virginia-based Silling Architects is serving as the courthouse architect for the new Franklin County Courthouse, while Chambersburg-based Noelker & Hull is the architect of record for all non-courts related renovations.

This is a multiple-prime contract with numerous contractors including Lobar Inc., general and electrical contractor; Landmark Elevator, elevator contractor; Stouffer Mechanical Contractor (SMC), HVAC contractor; and Stouffer Mechanical Contractor (SMC), plumbing contractor.