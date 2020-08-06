Amy Panagopoulos recently joined the National Commission on Correctional Health Care as vice president of accreditation. She brings to the role more than 20 years of progressive health care leadership and clinical experience, including more than 15 years in health care quality, safety and accreditation.

Panagopoulos spent more than a decade with the Joint Commission, the nation’s largest health care standards-setting and accrediting body. In her ultimate role as senior director of quality, evaluation and strategy, she was responsible for enterprise research and development activities including the development of standards, national patient safety goals, survey methods, and core measures, transforming the division into a high-performance business unit.

Accreditation of health services in correctional facilities has been central to NCCHC’s mission of improving the quality of health care in the country’s jails, prisons, and juvenile facilities for more than 40 years.

Prior to joining the Joint Commission, Panagopoulos served as director of acute care services for the Illinois Foundation for Quality Health Care and held a variety of clinical nursing positions in intensive care, home health, and quality improvement. Most recently, she was CEO of a large Chicago-area outpatient surgery center, where she managed a staff of 70 and revenues over $30 million annually. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Purdue University.